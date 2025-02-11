- Home
Tension Erupts Between Egypt, US After Trump’s Threat; Sisi ‘May Postpone’ Washington Visit
By Staff, Agencies
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi might postpone his planned visit to Washington, marking a significant diplomatic setback amid rising tensions with American President Donald Trump over the ongoing Gaza crisis and aid cut threats.
Sisi's February 18 trip may be postponed due to Trump's threats to withhold US aid to Egypt and Jordan unless they accept displaced Palestinians from Gaza.
Egyptian sources predicted a joint summit between US president, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Jordanian King Abdullah II, and Egyptian president, which was scheduled for the coming days.
In response to the developments, an emergency Arab summit is set for February 27 in Cairo to unify regional strategies regarding the US proposal and to reaffirm support for Palestinian rights.
Trump threatened to halt US financial support to Egypt and Jordan if they don't comply with his controversial plan for Gaza relocation of over two million residents.
Trump's plan to take control of Gaza has sparked tensions between Cairo and Washington, with Egypt's objections and criticism of ethnic cleansing.
Egypt's Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, has rejected any proposals that could undermine Palestinian rights, stating that Cairo will not support measures causing the displacement of Gaza residents.
Trump’s intrusive remarks come amid increasing scrutiny of US support for the "Israeli" entity’s military atrocities.
