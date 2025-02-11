5 Killed in Suicide Bomb Blast in Northeastern Afghanistan

By Staff, Agencies

At least five people were killed when a suicide bomber with explosives strapped to his body detonated outside a bank in northeastern Afghanistan on Tuesday, police said.

The blast took place at 8:35 a.m. near the Kabul Bank branch in Kunduz province, killing the bank's security guard and four others including civilians and members of Afghanistan's ruling Taliban movement, Reuters quoted police as saying.

Seven people were wounded, provincial police spokesman Jumma Uddin Khakasr added.

He did not say who was believed to be behind the attack and no group has claimed responsibility so far.

Militants from the Afghan chapters of Daesh [The Arabic Acronym for the terrorist ISIS/ ISIL group] have waged an insurgency against the Taliban since they returned to power in 2021.

Taliban authorities say they have mostly crushed the group, even as it continues to carry out attacks in Afghanistan.