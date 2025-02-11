Trump: Ukraine May Be Russian Someday

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump suggested that Ukraine "may be Russian someday”, as Vice President JD Vance prepares to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later this week.

During an interview for Fox News that aired Monday, Trump, who has been advocating for an end to the nearly three-year war with Russia, commented on the conflict, saying, “They may make a deal, they may not make a deal. They may be Russian someday, or they may not be Russian someday.”

Trump also emphasized the need for the US to see a return on its financial aid to Ukraine, proposing a trade for Kiev's natural resources, including rare minerals.

"We are going to have all this money in there, and I say I want it back. And I told them that I want the equivalent, like $500 billion worth of rare earth," Trump said. "And they have essentially agreed to do that, so at least we don't feel stupid."

Additionally, Trump confirmed Monday that he will soon dispatch his special envoy, Keith Kellogg, to Ukraine to develop a proposal aimed at ending the conflict.

While Trump is pushing for a swift resolution, Zelensky is seeking firm security guarantees from Washington as part of any agreement with Moscow.

Kiev fears that a settlement lacking solid military commitments—such as NATO membership or the deployment of peacekeeping forces—would merely give Moscow time to regroup and rearm for another offensive.

Zelensky’s spokesperson, Sergiy Nikiforov, said that the Ukrainian President will meet with Vance this Friday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

A source in Zelensky’s office stated that Kellogg is expected to arrive in Ukraine on February 20, though details on his itinerary remain undisclosed. His visit will take place just days before the third anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24.

On Monday, Zelensky reiterated the need for "real peace and effective security guarantees" for Ukraine, emphasizing the security of the Ukrainian people, the state, and economic relations, as well as the country's long-term resource sustainability.

Trump has expressed his intention to mediate an end to the war but has yet to present a concrete plan for negotiations.

Both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin have ruled out direct talks, and there remains little common ground for a potential agreement.

Putin insists that Ukraine withdraw from areas in the south and east that it still controls and has categorically rejected any Ukrainian integration with NATO.

Zelensky, on the other hand, refuses to concede any territory to Russia, though he acknowledges that diplomatic channels may be necessary to regain some areas.

Moscow recognized five previously Ukrainian regions—Crimea in 2014, followed by Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk, and Zaporizhzhia in 2022—though it does not have full control over them.