Hamas Postpones Captive Handover due to “Israeli” Breaches

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Resistance Hamas movement announced that the captive exchange set for February 15 has been postponed until further notice, due to the ongoing “Israeli” violations of the ceasefire agreement.

The spokesperson for the Martyr Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, announced in a statement that the Hamas leadership has been monitoring "Israel's" violations of the ceasefire agreement over the past three weeks.

These include prohibiting the return of Palestinians to the northern district, targeting them across the Strip, and disallowing relief aid entries as per the agreed-upon conditions.

Hamas, on the other hand, has fully adhered to the requirements of the agreement. As a result, the date of the handover of “Israeli” captives, initially scheduled for February 15, has been postponed indefinitely, until the “Israeli” occupation complies and compensates for the past weeks' entitlements.

Abu Obeida affirmed that the Palestinian Resistance will remain fully committed to the ceasefire's terms.

Earlier, a senior Palestinian official confirmed that the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas believes "Israel" is actively working to derail the ceasefire agreement.

The official stated that “Israeli” statements regarding the second phase of the deal signal an unwillingness to commit to a lasting ceasefire.

Moreover, Hamas, as per the official, sees "Israel" as relying heavily on US President Donald Trump's reckless decisions to justify its policies and actions in the next phase.

Hamas says that if "Israel" does not adhere to the second phase of the agreement, it will pay a heavy price, the Palestinian official underscored.