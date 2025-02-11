Trump Threatens Gaza: All Hell to Break Loose

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has issued a so-called ultimatum, saying if all the Zionist captives held by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in Gaza were not released by Saturday at noon, he would propose canceling the ceasefire and “let all hell break loose.”

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office late Monday, Trump also suggested that the United States might withhold aid to Jordan and Egypt unless they agreed to take in displaced Palestinians from Gaza, a move widely condemned as an attempt at forced displacement.

The ceasefire was initiated last month between the “Israel” and Hamas in the hope of ending a ferocious war of genocide by the entity that had claimed the lives of at least 17,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Ever since its onset, the deal has witnessed numerous “Israeli” violations that have claimed the lives of hundreds more Palestinians.

The agreement has mandated phased release of the Zionist captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Earlier on Monday, Hamas announced that it was suspending the process, citing “Israeli” violations of the agreement. In response, “Tel Aviv” ordered the military to prepare for “any scenario in Gaza.”

Trump, meanwhile, called “Saturday 12 o’clock” an appropriate time for the release of all the captives, saying if the release did not take place, “I would say cancel it [the ceasefire deal].”

“All bets are off and let hell break out” in case the captives were not handed over, he reiterated.

The US president also rejected gradual exchange of the captives. “We want them all back. Not in dribs and drabs, not two and one and three and four and two,” he said.

When asked about specific measures the US would take to enforce his demand, Trump responded, “You’ll find out. And they’ll find out too. Hamas will find out what I mean.”

“These are sick people,” he added, referring to the movement’s members, despite their having treated the captives humanely and provided them with all necessary foodstuffs and medical attention by the captives’ own admission.

Trump, meanwhile, threated that the US would cut off its aid to Jordan and Egypt if they did not take in Gaza’s Palestinians.

“I would conceivably withhold it [the US aid],” he said. His administration has pushed for the mass displacement of Gaza’s entire two-million-plus Palestinians, a plan denounced by many regional and global states and legal experts as ethnic cleansing.