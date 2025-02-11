Iran, Saudi Arabia Condemn Bibi’s Remarks on Palestinian State on KSA

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has strongly condemned “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks suggesting establishment of a “Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia,” calling them an unprecedented act of aggression that threatens regional peace and security.

The top diplomat made the remarks during a telephone conversation with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday amid rising tensions over so-called US-“Israeli” proposals for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the broader affairs that concern them.

Araghchi denounced Netanyahu’s statement as a “brazen act of provocation” and warned that such rhetoric exemplified the expansionist ambitions of the “Israeli” entity.

“These remarks are a clear indication of the unprecedented recklessness of the occupying regime and pose a direct threat to peace and security in the [West Asia] region,” he stated.

The official further denounced “Israeli” officials for seeking to erase the Palestinian identity by means of forced displacement and expansion of the regime’s illegal settlements.

Netanyahu came up with the idea after US President Donald Trump said the United States was seeking Gaza’s “ownership” as part of a so-called plan that he wheeled out under the guise of “rebuilding” the war-wrecked Palestinian territory.

Also on Monday, Trump insisted that Gaza’s two-million-plus Palestinians had no right to return to the coastal sliver after the “takeover,” claiming they would find “better housing” elsewhere.

Araghchi went on to rap the US-“Israeli” proposals to forcibly push Palestinians out of Gaza, calling it part of a larger colonial scheme to eliminate Palestinian sovereignty.

He urged the international community to take decisive action against, what he regretted was, a systematic attempt to erase the Palestinian cause of liberation from Western-backed deadly “Israeli” occupation and aggression.

Iran has also called for taking place of an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] to address the issue.

Araghchi, meanwhile, emphasized the necessity of regional and international cooperation to prevent, what he warned was, underway attempts at “normalization” of genocide and lawlessness by the “Israeli” entity.

He called on the Muslim world and the broader international community to adopt immediate measures to ensure accountability for the “Israeli” atrocities in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

During the phone call, bin Farhan conveyed Saudi Arabia’s opposition to forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza or other Palestinian territories.

He echoed Araghchi’s concerns about Netanyahu’s remarks, dismissing them as a non-starter and speaking of the kingdom’s support for Palestinian self-determination.

Recently, the Popular Resistance Committees, which gathers a number of resistance movements, also issued a strong condemnation in response to Trump’s statements, calling his remarks delusional and rooted in fantasy.

The groups rejected Trump's comparing Gaza to a property for sale, describing it as an extension of historical American arrogance towards oppressed nations.

“The land of Gaza is soaked with the blood of thousands of martyrs and wounded civilians. It is not for sale, and it will always be a graveyard and a nightmare for occupiers and tyrants,” the statement read.

The resistance committees also called Trump’s repeated statements about displacing Palestinians evidence of his ignorance and belief in an illusion of absolute power.

The committees insisted that despite such rhetoric, the Palestinian people remained steadfast in their land, resisting any forced displacement.

Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas’ spokesperson Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua has also denounced Trump’s remarks, stating that Gaza was not a real estate commodity, but an integral part of Palestinian land.