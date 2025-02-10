Law Changes Would Give UK Police ‘License To Kill’, Warn Rights Groups

By Staff, Agencies

UK rights groups warn that the political pressure from the police to change the law over a murder case can give the "law enforcement" license to kill and protection from accountability.

The political pressure from the police comes in the aftermath of the Chris Kaba murder case, in which a police officer, Sergeant Martyn Blake, was tried for the murder.

This week, Sergeant Blake was swiftly acquitted with a jury reaching a verdict within hours of the case being completed.

Despite the quick acquittal, the police say “Firearms officers are in an impossible position, and … they should be treated as heroes protecting the public.” But instead “they are being treated as common criminals.”

Human rights groups claim that in the UK, police officers are prosecuted for excessive force use, with only one officer successfully prosecuted since 1990.

According to human rights groups, “2023-2024 saw a 10% increase in police use of force and the highest figure of police-related deaths for nearly a decade.”

“Our work has exposed disturbing levels of neglect, violence and excessive use of force by police officers, particularly in cases involving black and radicalized people.”

“The institutional impunity afforded the police at an individual and corporate level indicates in most cases that police officers remain above the law,” they added.

Human rights groups warn that the UK police may use the high-profile case to pressure the political system for reduced scrutiny and accountability of police actions.

Chris Kaba was shot on September 5, 2022, after the car he was driving was stopped and surrounded by officers. His death sparked protests and anger across the UK.

Despite the warnings from the human rights groups, experts believe that the UK government will change the law in favor of the country’s law enforcement.