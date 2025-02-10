Please Wait...

FM Praises Leader's Wise Approach To Negotiations

FM Praises Leader’s Wise Approach To Negotiations
folder_openIran access_time 11 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has emphasized that the Islamic Republic would never engage in negotiations under pressure as per Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s stance on talks that is entirely based on logic and strategic reasoning.

During a rally in western Iranian city of Hamadan marking the 46th anniversary of the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution on Monday, Araghchi refused US negotiation offers under Trump, calling them deceptive.

“The Islamic Revolution aims for Iranian independence, rejecting foreign control,” he stated, emphasizing neutrality in foreign relations.

Araghchi made it clear that the Islamic Republic had no trust in negotiations with the US, given Washington’s history of failing to uphold agreements.

"Iran negotiated in good faith and reached an agreement, but faced non-compliance and withdrawal by Washington from the 2015 nuclear deal," he further stated.

The top diplomat emphasized that refusing to negotiate with the United States was a calculated, expert-driven decision, not a stubbornness or emotional reaction.

He added that "trusting the US again is irrational, recalling Iran’s past dependence on the West under the former US-backed Pahlavi regime."

The foreign minister stressed that Iran’s leadership, backed by the will of the people, would never allow external forces to impose their will on the country.

Citing a case of prudent relevant leadership savvy, Araghchi praised the Leader’s recent remarks on negotiations, calling them “entirely intelligent and rooted in logic.”

He reiterated that accordingly, Iran remained steadfast in resisting coercion and would continue to stand firm against hegemonic pressures.

Moreover, Araghchi said that today marked not only the anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, but also a victory for the Gaza Strip.

 

