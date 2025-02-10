Trump Expects Musk to Uncover Pentagon Fraud Totaling Billions

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has predicted that Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will find “hundreds of billions” of dollars of abuse and fraud in the Pentagon.

Trump said on Sunday that he expects Musk will discover that “billions of dollars” have been abused and defrauded in the Pentagon.

“I’m going to go, go to the military. Let’s check the military … we’re going to find billions, hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud and abuse,” he said.

National security adviser Mike Waltz criticized the Pentagon's acquisition process for being expensive, slow, and insufficient for soldiers, urging business leaders to reform it.

The Pentagon's annual budget is approaching $1 trillion, with President Biden signing a bill authorizing $895 billion for defense spending for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025.

Elon Musk leads the "Department of Government Efficiency," aiming to reduce the federal government's size, spending, and national debt.

However, critics argued that Musk's efforts are illegal and risk exposing classified information due to lack of expertise and contracts with government departments, particularly the Pentagon.

Combating wasteful spending, downsizing the government and reducing the national debt were key promises of Trump’s presidency.

Musk, who contributed to Trump's campaign, criticized governmental overspending and claimed his financial acumen enabled him to significantly reduce government spending and national debt.

The Pentagon audit is the latest attempt by the Trump administration and Musk to keep their promises.