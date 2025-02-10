Hezbollah Congratulates Iran on the 46th Anniversary of the Islamic Revolution

By Staff

Statement Issued by Hezbollah on the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran [10-02-2025]:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Hezbollah extends its warmest congratulations and best wishes to His Eminence, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and the Iranian people on the 46th anniversary of the blessed victory of the Islamic Revolution.

This revolution, led by the late Imam Ruhollah Mousavi Khomeini, altered the course of events, reshaped history, overthrew the regime of tyranny and oppression, and established the foundations of a strong and independent Islamic state that refuses to submit to global hegemonic powers, instead relying on the will of its people and its humanitarian and religious principles.

Through its wise leadership, this revolution has guided the great Iranian people toward building a powerful and exemplary state in political independence, scientific advancement, and industrial progress across various fields, despite a blockade, aggression, and conspiracies.

Today, more than four decades on, the Islamic Republic stands as a firmly established regional power, having secured its position on the international stage and cemented its role as a fundamental pillar in regional and global equations.

Since its inception, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been a steadfast supporter of just causes in the region, consistently standing by oppressed peoples and serving as a true pillar of support for resistance movements. It has been a fundamental backer of the Palestinian cause, which faces ongoing attempts by imperialist forces to erase and eliminate it, particularly under the new US administration that seeks to impose conspiratorial projects, liquidate the Palestinian cause, and erase Palestine from the consciousness of the Ummah [nation].

The Islamic Republic has been a key partner in every victory achieved by resistance movements, especially in Lebanon, where it has stood by them since their inception in 1982, providing all forms of support to enable them to liberate the land and repel occupation. This support has played a crucial role in securing achievements and victories that have reshaped the dynamics of the regional conflict.

Hezbollah wishes the Islamic Republic, under the leadership of Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, more strength, progress, resilience, and stability. We reaffirm that the principles upon which the revolution was founded—foremost among them, rejecting subjugation to imperialist forces, striving for the liberation of Palestine, and fostering Islamic unity—remain the guarantee for the future of this Ummah.