Pezeshkian: Iran under Imam Khamenei To Thwart All Enemies’ Schemes

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that the Islamic Republic will strive to thwart all plots hatched by the enemies.

The Iranian president made the remark while addressing a huge crowd of people marking the 46th anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Tehran on Monday.

He criticized US President Donald Trump’s recent claim that he wishes to hold talks with Iran while simultaneously issuing a presidential memorandum that instructs the US Treasury and State Department to implement a campaign aimed at “driving Iran’s oil exports to zero.”

“Trump says let’s have a dialogue, and then … he signs and announces all possible conspiracies to bring the [Islamic] Revolution to its knees,” the president said.

Trump claims that Iran is disrupting regional security but “it is ‘Israel’ that, with the support of the United States, is the root cause of insecurity and bombs the oppressed people of Gaza, Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Iran and wherever it wishes,” he added, pointing out that “The US president claims to defend peace and tranquility but he defends a criminal who has been convicted by international organizations,” referring to “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Pezeshkian warned that the enemies and ill-wishers seek to sow discord in Iran and instill the belief of Iran's weakness in the minds of the people and pretend that today is “the best time to harm the country.”

“However, they are unaware that, under the leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and with the constant presence and sacrifices of the [Iranian] people, they will bring all these dreams and wishes to grave,” he emphasized.

He said Iran has powerfully resisted bullying and will stand up to conspiracies aimed at sowing discord and division.

Pezeshkian said Iran has never sought to wage a war against any country and would never bow to the enemies.

He added that the enemies are afraid of Iran’s unity and coherence, noting that Iranians would be able to solve all of the problems if they forge national unity.

Iran would never allow enemies to implement their ominous objectives, the president asserted.

He reiterated Iran’s resolve to have peaceful coexistence with its neighbors based on fraternity and mutual respect.

“If we defend Gaza and Palestine, we are defending the oppressed. If you seek [to promote] peace in the region, do not defend oppression, aggression and injustice,” he said.