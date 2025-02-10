Colombia: President Orders Cabinet Shake-up

By Staff, Agencies

Colombian President Gustavo Petro called for the resignation of his ministers and other senior officials amid escalating tensions within his government, just days after publicly rebuking his team on live television.

The move followed a five-hour televised meeting on Tuesday, during which Petro criticized his cabinet's performance, accusing several ministers—particularly those responsible for trade, education, and health—of failing to deliver key projects.

“I have requested the resignation of ministers and directors of administrative departments,” Petro announced on social media platform X, adding, “There will be some changes in the cabinet to achieve greater compliance with the program ordered by the people.”

By Sunday night, three ministers and two senior officials had stepped down following the meeting. Among them was Labor Minister Gloria Ramirez, who announced her resignation on X shortly after Petro's statement, emphasizing that "politics must proceed without sectarianism and without ambiguities."

Earlier, Environment Minister Susana Muhamad had become the second cabinet member in a week to resign in the aftermath of the meeting.

Several ministers voiced concerns over the presence of Armando Benedetti—one of Petro’s closest aides—at the meeting. Benedetti is under investigation for alleged illegal campaign financing during Petro’s 2022 election and has also been accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife.

Ministers also expressed disapproval of Petro’s decision to appoint Laura Sarabia as foreign minister. Sarabia, his former chief of staff, has been embroiled in a major corruption scandal and implicated in an alleged illegal wiretapping case involving her nanny. Her appointment came at a critical moment, as Petro engaged in a diplomatic standoff with US President Donald Trump over migrant deportation flights.

The political turmoil deepened as, the day after the cabinet meeting, Culture Minister Juan David Correa and Jorge Rojas, head of the state agency DAPRE—which manages substantial government funds—also resigned.