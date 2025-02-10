“Israel’s” Crimes of Execution Continue in WB: Pregnant Woman, Unborn Baby and Man Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces carried out a deadly raid in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, martyring a pregnant Palestinian woman and her unborn child. The attack, part of an intensified “Israeli” military campaign across Palestinian territories, has drawn sharp condemnation from human rights groups and Palestinian officials.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the martyrdom of 23-year-old Sundos Jamal Mohammed Shalabi, who was eight months pregnant, along with her unborn baby. Shalabi's husband was critically wounded in the assault. According to eyewitnesses cited by Palestinian media, “Israeli” forces opened fire on the pregnant woman and her husband as they were attempting to flee the violence.

The “Israeli” occupation forces have not issued an explanation for Shalabi's killing but had earlier announced an expansion of its military operations in the northern West Bank, targeting the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm.

The invasion, described by Palestinian officials as part of "Israel's" ongoing ethnic cleansing campaign, involved a siege on the camp, forced evictions of residents, and large-scale demolitions. Bulldozers were reportedly used to destroy homes and roads, blocking access for ambulances and emergency workers.

Shalabi was not the only Palestinian woman martyred during the operation. 21-year-old Rahaf Fouad Abdullah al-Ashqar was also shot dead inside her home after “Israeli” forces used explosives to breach the entrance. Her father was seriously wounded in the attack.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the killings, stating they were "crimes of execution" and accusing “Israeli” forces of deliberately targeting defenseless civilians. The ministry further called for an international investigation into the continued war crimes being committed against Palestinians.