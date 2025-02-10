Iranians Renew Pledge, Mark 46th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution

By Staff, Agencies

In a display of national unity and unwavering revolutionary spirit, millions of Iranians from all walks of life have taken to the streets across the country to commemorate the 46th anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The various commemoration events and celebrations, which were held on Monday, were imbued with fervor and patriotic zeal, showcasing the deep-rooted allegiance of the Iranian people to the values and principles that shaped the Islamic Republic following the Revolution’s victory.

From the sprawling metropolis of Tehran to the remotest villages, citizens participated in mass marches, carrying banners, waving the national flag, and chanting slogans echoing the indelible legacy of the Revolution that overthrew the United States-backed tyrannical Pahlavi monarchy.

The waves of demonstrators converged on iconic spots, such as the capital’s Azadi Square and Enqelab Square, filling the air with resounding chants of “Death to America” and “Death to 'Israel',” reiterating Iran’s steadfast opposition to foreign interference, imperialist hegemony, and Western-backed occupation and aggression.

Senior officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian as well as military and religious figures, are slated to address the nation on the occasion that marks drawn-out religious fervor and struggle on the part of Iranians against the Pahlavi regime under the guidance of the revered late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini.

The addresses are expected to underscore, among other things, the country’s unwavering support for oppressed nations, particularly the peoples of Palestine, Yemen, and Lebanon, in line with the Revolution’s overall anti-imperialist vision.

Across various cities, students, religious scholars, and families of martyrs, who gave their lives towards enabling the Revolution’s victory or its preservation, paid homage to the sacrifices that were made in defense of the development, while reaffirming their unshakable commitment to Imam Khomeini’s ideals.

Observers say the victory of the Revolution on February 11, 1979 marked the dawn of a new era in Iran’s history, one that dismantled decades of Western-backed deadly oppression and replaced it with a ruling structure rooted in Islamic principles and popular sovereignty.

They say the Revolution remains a beacon of defiance against global arrogance, serving as an inspiration to oppressed nations worldwide.

They also underline the development’s enduring significance that has been witnessed by the Islamic Republic's successful defeating of decades of US-led conspiracies aimed at undermining its sovereignty following the Revolution’s victory.