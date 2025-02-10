Please Wait...

“Israel” Continues to Violate Lebanon Ceasefire: New Raids against South, Beqaa

folder_openLebanon access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

In a new flagrant violation to ceasefire with Lebanon, “Israeli” warplanes launched new airstrikes on South Lebanon and the Bekaa and Hermel regions along the Syrian-Lebanese borders on Sunday night.

The “Israeli” aggression on Beqaa injured four members of the same family.

The “Israeli” aggression on South Lebanon targeted open areas between the villages of Azza and Roumin.

Moreover, the “Israeli” occupation raided the al-Jabbour Heights in Southern Lebanon.

Earlier, the “Israeli” occupation forces set fire to several homes in the town of Kfarkila, located in the Marjayoun district.

The “Israeli” occupation forces persist in violating the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, effective since November 27, 2024. On Saturday, they detonated several houses in the border town of Yaroun, Bint Jbeil district, with explosions reverberating across the region.  

Meanwhile, in the Jezzine area, “Israeli” drones were spotted, particularly over Mount Rayhan, intensifying tensions in the region.

 

 

Israel Lebanon beqaa SouthLebanon

