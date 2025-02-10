“Israeli” President: Trump to Engage Arab Leaders on Resettling Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” President Isaac Herzog unveiled that US President Donald Trump will begin talks with Arab leaders regarding his proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries while the enclave is being rebuilt.

In an interview with Fox News, Herzog insisted that the US president is not talking about taking over Gaza militarily and urged neighboring nations to offer alternative solutions.

“President Trump is due to meet with major, major Arab leaders, first and foremost, the king of Jordan and the president of Egypt, and I think also the crown prince of Saudi Arabia as well... They are partners that must be listened to, must be discussed with. We have to know their fields as well and see how we build a plan that is sustainable for the future,” Herzog stated.

Trump’s plan envisions Gaza’s redevelopment into what he calls “the Riviera of the Middle East,” with displaced Palestinians initially relocating to Jordan, Egypt, and other Arab nations before some are resettled in the redeveloped territory.

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed support for the proposal, calling it the “first good idea” he has heard regarding the region’s future.

However, the initiative has been met with strong opposition from key players in the region. Jordan and Egypt have already rejected the plan, warning it could destabilize fragile ceasefire negotiations and ongoing prisoners-release talks with Hamas.