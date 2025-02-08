Beirut Declares Formation of New Government, Headed By Nawaf Salam

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun signed a decree approving the formation of the 24-minister government, after accepting the resignation of former Prime Minister Najib Mikati's government, the presidential office announced on Saturday.

Consequently, the Secretary-General for the Council of Ministers, Mahmoud Makkieh, announced the formation, which came as follows:

Yassine Jaber has been named the Finance Minister, Youssef Raji as the Foreign Minister, Ahmad al-Hajjar as the Minister of Interior, and Michel Mansa as the Defense Minister.

Moreover, Adel Nassar has been named the Minister of Justice, Mohammad Haidar as the Labor Minister, Joe Sadi as the Energy Minister.

Fayez Rasamny was appointed as the Minister of Public Works, and Paul Marqas as the Minister of Information, while Tarek Metri has been appointed as deputy prime minister.

Following the announcement, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized in a speech that reconstruction in southern Lebanon is not just a promise but "a commitment."

Salam emphasized the need for reform to save the country, announcing plans for financial and economic reforms and the establishment of an independent judiciary.

Hezbollah and the Amal Movement secured five ministerial portfolios in the government, which also includes five women, while the Free Patriotic Movement chose not to participate.

"Israeli" media reported that "despite Western pressure, the Lebanese government will include Hezbollah and the Amal Movement."

In this context, the Deputy Head of Hezbollah's Political Council, Mahmoud Qomati, asserted that US policy "will not be able to impose its agenda on the region or prevent Hezbollah from participating in the government."