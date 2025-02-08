UN Warns 6 Million Deaths Possible If US Halts HIV/AIDS Funding

By Staff, Agencies

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) has warned that six million people could die from AIDS and HIV in the next 4 years if the US stops its global funding programs.

UNAIDS warned that the decision by the new US administration to withdraw funding from international AIDS and HIV programs could have catastrophic consequences.

On his first day in office, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all aid programs for 90 days.

Although the US has temporarily excluded AIDS and HIV programs, including PEPFAR, from its freeze, UNAIDS is concerned about their continued functioning.

UNAIDS Deputy Executive Director Christine Stegling expressed confusion and disruption in treatment service delivery due to the implementation of the waiver.

According to Stegling, if the US does not confirm its financial support for PEPFAR between 2025 and 2029, AIDS and HIV-related deaths will increase by 400%.

“That’s 6.3 million people, 6.3 million AIDS-related deaths that will occur in future...Any penny, any cut, any pause, will matter for all of us.”

“In Ethiopia, we have 5,000 public health worker contracts that are funded by US assistance. And all of these have been terminated,” she emphasized.

UNAIDS is an international project battling AIDS and HIV, operating in over 80 countries. It collects data on HIV epidemiology, program coverage, and finances, publishing authoritative information.

The US administration has halted the distribution of HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis medicines and newborn medical supplies to most African countries due to significant health issues.