EU Committed to Two-State-Solution, Rejects US Gaza Plan
By Staff, Agencies
After the United States helped to destroy most of Gaza's infrastructure, cause tens of thousands of deaths and create a horrific humanitarian crisis. It actually gets worse.
"The US will take over the Gaza Strip," stated US President Donald Trump.
Rights groups say Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza and steal the enclave is a blueprint for ethnic cleansing.
Even Washington's closest allies in the West are rejecting it.
Anouar El Anouni, EU Foreign Policy Spokesperson, remarked that he took note of President Trump's comment, adding that the European Union remains fully committed to the two-state solution.
Aodhan O Riordain, the Irish MEP, stated that the EU cannot just stand for its values when it is easy. It matters most when it comes at a cost, and standing up to Trump will come with a cost, but it is much less than the cost of letting this poison win.
Despite immense suffering and uncertainty, Palestinians remain steadfast in their struggle to hold on to their land.
