Please Wait...

search
close

عنوان الإعلان

  1. Home

Iran’s President: We Won’t Cave in to Sanctions

Iran’s President: We Won’t Cave in to Sanctions
folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran will by no means succumb to the pressure of sanctions and is determined to conquer the summit of progress.

Speaking to reporters after opening a steel production factory in the southern city of Kerman on Saturday, Pezeshkian said the enemies are mistaken to imagine that Iran will starve to death under the pressure of sanctions.

He stated that Iran does not lack anything to become the best country in the region. “We can build an independent, free and privileged country. We have great capacities.”

In parallel, the Iranian president noted that progress won’t take place by relying on outsiders. “We are able to reach the peak strongly and be the top nation in the region in all fields.”

“We are able to do very great jobs in Iran, provided that we have a long-term outlook. We must not look only at the foreign countries [for help],” Pezeshkian stressed.

 

Iran MasoudPezeshkian

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran’s President: We Won’t Cave in to Sanctions

Iran’s President: We Won’t Cave in to Sanctions

one hour ago
Imam Khamenei: Victory of Gaza People A Triumph over US

Imam Khamenei: Victory of Gaza People A Triumph over US

one hour ago
Pezeshkian: Iran Not Pursuing Nuclear Weapons, War

Pezeshkian: Iran Not Pursuing Nuclear Weapons, War

one day ago
Iran Slams Illegitimate New US Oil Sanctions

Iran Slams Illegitimate New US Oil Sanctions

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 08-02-2025 Hour: 01:57 Beirut Timing

whatshot