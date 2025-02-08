- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Iran’s President: We Won’t Cave in to Sanctions
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran will by no means succumb to the pressure of sanctions and is determined to conquer the summit of progress.
Speaking to reporters after opening a steel production factory in the southern city of Kerman on Saturday, Pezeshkian said the enemies are mistaken to imagine that Iran will starve to death under the pressure of sanctions.
He stated that Iran does not lack anything to become the best country in the region. “We can build an independent, free and privileged country. We have great capacities.”
In parallel, the Iranian president noted that progress won’t take place by relying on outsiders. “We are able to reach the peak strongly and be the top nation in the region in all fields.”
“We are able to do very great jobs in Iran, provided that we have a long-term outlook. We must not look only at the foreign countries [for help],” Pezeshkian stressed.
Comments
- Related News