Imam Khamenei: Victory of Gaza People A Triumph over US

By Staff, Agencies

The head and members of the leadership council of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mohammad Ismail Darwish, chairman of the Hamas Shura Council, congratulated the Leader on the great victory of the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza. He said: “We take the coincidence of the days of the Gaza Resistance’s victory with the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution as a good sign, and we hope that this concurrence will pave the way for the liberation of al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Khalil Al-Hayya, deputy head of Hamas’ political bureau, also congratulated Imam Khamenei on the Gaza Resistance’s victory, saying, “Today, we have come to meet you while all of us stand with our heads held high, and this great victory is our shared victory with the Islamic Republic.”

During this meeting, Imam Khamenei honored the memory of the martyrs of Gaza and the martyred commanders, particularly Martyr Ismail Haniyeh. Addressing the Hamas leaders, he said: “The Almighty God granted you and the people of Gaza honor and victory and made Gaza an instance of the noble verse that says: “How many a small party has overcome a larger party by Allah’s will!” [Holy Quran 2:249].

“You prevailed over the Zionist entity and, of course, over the United States, and by God’s grace, you did not allow them to achieve any of their goals,” the Leader stated.

Imam Khamenei, pointing to the hardships endured by the people of Gaza during a year and a half of resistance, underlined that: “The fruit of all these sufferings and sacrifices was ultimately the victory of truth over falsehood, and the people of Gaza became a role model for all those devoted to the cause of Resistance.”

In parallel, Imam Khamenei hailed Hamas’ negotiators and called the ceasefire agreement a significant achievement. He said it is the duty of the entire Islamic world and all supporters of the Resistance to help the people of Gaza in alleviating their suffering and distress.

According to His Eminence, it is necessary to plan for cultural activities and continuing the current path of media efforts alongside military affairs and reconstruction of Gaza. He lauded the Resistance forces and Hamas for “performing excellently” in their media and publicity efforts, saying this approach must continue.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution regarded faith as the main factor and the asymmetric weapon of the Resistance Front against the enemy. “It is precisely because of this faith that the Islamic Republic and the Resistance Front do not feel weak in the face of their enemies.”

Referring to the recent threats made by the United States against the Islamic Republic and the Iranian people, Imam Khamenei emphasized, “Such threats have absolutely no effect on the mindset of our nation, our officials, and the country’s active figures and youth.”

Imam Khamenei pointed out that the issue of defending Palestine and supporting the Palestinian people is not a matter of debate in the minds of the Iranian people but a “settled issue.” “For us, Palestine is a central issue, and the victory of Palestine is also a definite matter” the Leader said.

Imam Khamenei emphasized that the ultimate victory belongs to the Palestinian people, noting that events and fluctuations should not cause doubts. “Rather, one must move forward with the strength of faith and hope, and remain confident in Divine assistance.”

Addressing Hamas’ leaders at the end of the meeting, Imam Khamenei stated that, “By God’s grace, the day will come when all of you, with absolute honor, have solved the issue of al-Quds for the Islamic world, and that day will certainly arrive.”

While honoring the martyred leaders of the Resistance—particularly Martyrs Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Yahya Sinwar, and Saleh al-Arouri—they presented a report on the latest situation in Gaza and the West Bank, the victories and achievements attained, and the current situation, expressing their gratitude for the constant support of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian people.