Trump Seeks to Reconnect with North Korea’s Kim

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has expressed his desire to reestablish relations with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, highlighting their past rapport and emphasizing the importance of diplomatic engagement.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Trump told reporters, “We will have relations with North Korea and with Kim Jong-un.”

Trump reflected on his previous interactions with Kim, stating, “I got along with him very well, as you know. I think I stopped the war.” He suggested that his 2016 election victory helped prevent conflict, adding, “I think if I wouldn't have won that particular election, you would have ended up in a very bad situation. But I did, and we had a good relationship.”

Trump emphasized that his ability to engage with Kim was beneficial for global stability. “I think it's a very big asset for everybody that I do get along with him. I mean, I get along with him, he gets along with me, and that's a good thing, not a bad thing.”

He also noted that other powers in the region, particularly Tokyo, see value in his diplomatic approach. “I can tell you that Japan likes the idea because their relationship is not very good with him [Kim Jong-un], and if I can have a relationship with not only him but other people throughout the world where there seem to be difficulties, I think it's a tremendous asset for the world, not just the United States.”

Trump's diplomatic outreach to North Korea marked a significant shift in US foreign policy during his first term. After an initial period of heightened tensions in 2017, during which Trump referred to Kim as “Rocket Man” and threatened “fire and fury” if North Korea continued its nuclear ambitions, the two leaders later established an unprecedented dialogue.

In 2018, Trump and Kim met in Singapore for the first-ever summit between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader. The meeting resulted in a broad agreement on denuclearization, though specifics remained vague. A second summit in Hanoi in 2019 ended without a deal after disagreements over sanctions relief and Pyongyang’s nuclear program.

Despite the historic meetings, US-North Korea negotiations stalled, and Pyongyang continued to test missiles. Trump's efforts to maintain a personal connection with Kim, including an exchange of letters, did not lead to a concrete denuclearization agreement. However, Trump has maintained that his direct diplomacy prevented a major conflict and could be revived in the future.