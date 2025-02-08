- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
US Approves $7bln Arms Sale to “Israel”
By Staff, Agencies
The US State Department has approved a major arms sale to the “Israeli” occupation totaling more than $7 billion.
According to the agency’s statement, the sale includes munitions, guidance kits, fuzes, and related support equipment, with an estimated cost of $6.75 billion. “The ‘Defense’ Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today,” the statement read.
Additionally, the US approved the sale of AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and related equipment to the “Israeli” entity, valued at approximately $660 million. “The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of ‘Israel’ of AGM-114 Hellfire Missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $660 million,” the DSCA said.
The approval follows continued US military support for the “Israeli” occupation amid its ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip and occupied Palestine, in addition to Lebanon and Syria, despite growing international calls for restrictions on arms transfers. The sales are subject to congressional review, but approvals of such deals have historically faced little resistance.
The Wall Street Journal on Monday reported that the Trump administration had requested congressional approval for a new arms package to “Israel” worth approximately $1 billion. The deal included 4,700 1,000-pound bombs and Caterpillar-built armored bulldozers, according to US officials familiar with the matter.
The request came as “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Washington to meet with President Trump. While the White House continues to arm “Israel”, it has also been pressuring neighboring countries—particularly Egypt and Jordan—to accept displaced Palestinians from Gaza, aligning with Trump's calls to "clean out" the Strip.
This latest arms deal follows an earlier $8 billion weapons package initially proposed under the Biden administration. Although some Democratic lawmakers have attempted to delay its approval, Washington's military support for "Israel" has remained unwavering.
Comments
- Related News