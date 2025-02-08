Flood of the Free: 183 Palestinian Detainees into Freedom in Exchange for 3 ‘Israelis’

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Prisoners' Information Office announced that 183 Palestinian prisoners and detainees will be freed from “Israeli” occupation prisons on Saturday, as part of the fifth round of the first phase of the prisoner exchange deal in Gaza.

The office explained that the “Israeli” occupation will release 18 detainees with life sentences, 54 with long sentences, and 111 detainees from the Gaza Strip who were detained after October 7, 2023.

The Prisoners' Information Office also indicated that the announcement of the release of these detainees came after the Palestinian Resistance handed over the names of the “Israeli” captives who will be released in this batch of exchange.

The military spokesperson for the al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, announced the names of the “Israeli” captives that the Brigades decided to release as per the deal in an X post.

The “Israeli” captives are: Eliyahu Datsun Yosef Sharabi, Or Avraham Lisha Levy, and Ohad Ben Ami.

Meanwhile, regional analysts say Hamas has turned each round of captive releases in Gaza into a more complex event, using it as a display of power to humiliate the "Israeli" occupation.

On Thursday, former “Israeli” Security Minister Yoav Gallant admitted that the Israeli occupation forces were ordered to implement the Hannibal Directive—a controversial protocol that involves killing captives along with their captors—during the war on Gaza.

Gallant also criticized former Police Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for his provocative storming of al-Aqsa Mosque, stating that it “ignited the situation”.

The “Israeli” military is facing a wave of resignations following its failures on October 7. “Israeli” Channel 13 described the situation as a "shockwave within the army."

"Israel’s" military chief, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, announced his resignation on January 21, citing accountability for the military's "failure" during the October 7, 2023, operation by the Palestinian Resistance.