Hezbollah: Trump’s Call to Displace Gazans Is a Racist, Fascist Plot That Will Fail

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah has issued a strong condemnation of US President Donald Trump’s latest call to forcibly displace the Palestinian people of Gaza outside their homeland.

The resistance movement denounced this proposal as a blatant manifestation of a racist, exclusionary, and fascist ideology that threatens humanity’s core values—chief among them, the inalienable right of people to their lands.

Hezbollah affirmed that this right, enshrined in international charters and universally recognized, cannot be revoked, encroached upon, or surrendered through force or coercion.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah strongly condemns the corrupt and dangerous call by US President Donald Trump to forcibly uproot the Palestinian people of Gaza and expel them from their homeland. This proposal is nothing more than a blatant reflection of a racist, exclusionary and fascist ideology that poses a fundamental threat to humanity’s most sacred values—chief among them, the right of every people to their homeland. This inalienable right, recognized by all international charters and norms, is not subject to revocation, encroachment, or surrender through force or coercion.

Trump’s arrogance, coupled with his delusional megalomania, has led him to believe that the brutal settler-colonial model upon which his own nation was founded—through the systematic extermination of indigenous peoples and their replacement with settlers—can be replicated today in Palestine. Yet, despite decades of attempts, the Zionist-American war machine, backed by Western imperialism, has failed to break the resolve of the Palestinian people. In an unprecedented modern-day epic of resistance, the people of Gaza have sacrificed immensely, proving that they cannot be erased or displaced.

Hezbollah affirms that what the enemy failed to seize through war will not be handed over through so-called peace initiatives, nor through deceptive slogans that attempt to disguise displacement as an opportunity for a better life. This sinister scheme, irrational and unnatural in every sense, is as reprehensible as it is dangerous, exposing the depth of the ongoing conspiracy against the Palestinian people.

Hezbollah firmly believes that just as the Palestinian people and their resistance thwarted the genocidal war waged against them, they will also defeat this racist attempt at forced uprooting. Trump and his allies will soon come to realize that this sacred land cannot be dictated to by American insanity. Across the Arab and Islamic world, and among all free peoples globally, voices will rise in unison to reject and dismantle this vile plot. The fate of the Palestinian people will never be left at the mercy of Zionist-American ambitions to seize lands, subjugate nations, and dictate their destinies.

Hezbollah calls on all Arab and Islamic nations to take decisive and practical measures to confront this colonial project. Failure to do so will pave the way for an ominous fate that will leave no country untouched—stripping them of their independence, their wealth, and even their very existence. Any leniency in the face of this scheme will serve as a gateway for the mass expulsion of Palestinians from the West Bank, followed by the full ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the 1948 occupied territories. This is the heart of the Zionist-American project: the total Judaization of Palestine.

Hezbollah reaffirms that this latest assault on the Palestinian people and their land is destined for complete and utter failure. The Palestinians, steadfast in their land, will once again prove that no amount of tyranny or conspiracy can break their will. Trump’s plots will collapse, Gaza will remain for its people, and Palestine will remain Palestinian. This people—resilient, proud and unyielding—will continue to embody the spirit of resistance, setting an example for all oppressed nations in their struggle for their rights and sanctities.