Hezbollah MP: US Deputy Envoy’s Remarks Are Blatant interference in Lebanese Sovereignty, Breach of Diplomatic Decorum

By Staff, Agencies

The head of the Loyalty of Resistance Bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, commented on the statement of US Deputy Middle East Envoy Morgan Ortagus from Baabda Palace, stressing that it is a blatant interference with Lebanese sovereignty and a departure from all diplomatic decorum and the requirements of international relations.

In a video, the MP described the remarks as full of hatred and irresponsibility, explaining that it is an attack on a national component that is part of the national consensus and Lebanese political life.

"Ortagus's remarks are an attack on a national component in Lebanon that is part of the national consensus," he added.

He further stated that her statements are "a blatant interference in Lebanese sovereignty and a breach of diplomatic decorum."

MP Raad added that "the ugliness of 'Israel's' war against Gaza and Lebanon is enough for anyone to judge who is supporting terrorism, and robbing them of their rights, in violation of all international law and all international norms and standards."

He concluded by remarking that the Resistance is betting on the will of the people who adhere to the resistance option, which protects this country within the equation of the army, the people and the resistance.