Trump Gaza Remarks Spark Outrage and Fears of Escalation

By Staff, Agencies

Recent comments about taking control of Gaza by US President Donald Trump have sparked widespread condemnation. Palestinians view this as a clear endorsement of ethnic cleansing.

This comes on the heels of an already aggressive US stance, which has long aligned itself with "Israeli" expansionism, in violation of international law and Palestinian rights.

"The looming threat now is Trump's push to annex the West Bank, which could dismantle the Palestinian Authority," stated Ali Al-A’War, a Bar Ilan University Instructor.

"Palestinian leaders must unite through serious negotiations with Hamas to face this existential threat," he said.

For decades the US has portrayed itself as a mediator in the "Israeli" Palestinian conflict.

However, its actions have often aligned with "Israeli" policies that expand occupation and intensify oppression of Palestinians.

"The US is not a peace guarantor, it stands as an obstacle to Palestinian Liberation, supporting 'Israel's' push to control Gaza and displace its people," remarked Basam Al-Salhi, from the Executive Committee of PLO.

With Trump's return to politics, his rhetoric only deepens fears of a more aggressive US stance on Gaza and the broader Palestinian cause.

For Palestinians, these statements are not just words, they represent a direct threat to their land, their existence, and, their right to self-determination.

As Trump's rhetoric intensifies, they brace for an uncertain future.

With the US once positioning itself as a Peace broker, many now question whether it will fully abandon all pretense of that role and push for Palestinian displacement.