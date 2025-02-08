Trump Mulls Displacing Gazans to Morocco, Puntland, Somaliland: Report

By Staff, Agencies

Morocco, Puntland, and Somaliland have been named as potential destinations for Palestinians who can be forcibly expelled from Gaza under US President Donald Trump’s controversial plan to “take over” the strip.

The Trump administration has proposed relocating Gazans to Morocco, Somalia, and Somaliland, citing Washington's recognition as a means to advance the proposal.

Morocco seeks recognition of its sovereignty over the disputed Western Saraha, while Somaliland and Puntland are not recognized globally as independent countries.

Trump announced on Thursday that "Israel" will "turn over" Gaza to the US, as part of his plan to expel Palestinian residents to neighboring countries.

He had insisted that neighboring countries, namely Egypt and Jordan would accept displaced Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, despite their opposition to any forced displacement of Palestinians.

His remarks sparked widespread condemnations from Palestine, the UN and the Arab world as a potentially fatal blow to the so-called two-state solution to the "Israeli"-Palestinian conflict.

Trump is also planning a transfer of about 100,000 Palestinians to foreign countries, including Albania and Indonesia, according to a previous report by Channel 12.

The report highlighted Albania as a struggling European nation in need of a workforce, with the potential to attract large numbers of Palestinian refugees through significant incentives.

Israel Katz, the "Israeli" war minister, supported Trump's plan, stating that countries condemning "Israel's" Gaza war are legally obliged to permit Gaza residents to enter their territories.

Spain, Ireland, and Norway recognizing Palestinian statehood angered "Israel," leading to the recall of its ambassadors.

More than two-thirds of the United Nations, approximately 140 countries, already recognize a Palestinian state.