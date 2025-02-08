- Home
US Diplomatic Order: Hezbollah Won’t Be Part of he Lebanese Gov’t!
By Staff, Agencies
Neglecting all norms of diplomacy, US envoy Morgan Ortagus confirmed that Hezbollah will not be part of the Lebanese government.
After meeting with President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace, Ortagus claimed that Hezbollah had been defeated militarily, saying “The era of its intimidation in Lebanon and the world has ended.”
“This is my first visit outside the United States, and I am grateful to President Aoun and the government; there is a large Lebanese community in America.” She added, "I conveyed to President Aoun that I have never seen such enthusiasm about Lebanon's future, and this is important because Hezbollah was defeated by ‘Israel’."
Ortagus continued, “We will ensure that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons and does not cause instability in Lebanon and the region.”
