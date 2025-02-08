Please Wait...

search
close

عنوان الإعلان

  1. Home

US Diplomatic Order: Hezbollah Won’t Be Part of he Lebanese Gov’t!

US Diplomatic Order: Hezbollah Won’t Be Part of he Lebanese Gov’t!
folder_openLebanon access_time 2 days ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Neglecting all norms of diplomacy, US envoy Morgan Ortagus confirmed that Hezbollah will not be part of the Lebanese government.

After meeting with President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace, Ortagus claimed that Hezbollah had been defeated militarily, saying “The era of its intimidation in Lebanon and the world has ended.”

“This is my first visit outside the United States, and I am grateful to President Aoun and the government; there is a large Lebanese community in America.” She added, "I conveyed to President Aoun that I have never seen such enthusiasm about Lebanon's future, and this is important because Hezbollah was defeated by ‘Israel’."

Ortagus continued, “We will ensure that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons and does not cause instability in Lebanon and the region.”

 

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
!US Diplomatic Order: Hezbollah Won’t Be Part of The Lebanese Gov’t

!US Diplomatic Order: Hezbollah Won’t Be Part of The Lebanese Gov’t

2 days ago
Flagrant Ceasefire Violations: “Israeli” Warplanes Raid Several Regions in South, East Lebanon

Flagrant Ceasefire Violations: “Israeli” Warplanes Raid Several Regions in South, East Lebanon

2 days ago
Shiekh Qassem’s Speech on February 2- 2025

Shiekh Qassem’s Speech on February 2- 2025

2 days ago
Hezbollah Condemns Australia’s Unjust Decision to Impose Sanctions on S.G His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem

Hezbollah Condemns Australia’s Unjust Decision to Impose Sanctions on S.G His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 08-02-2025 Hour: 06:57 Beirut Timing

whatshot