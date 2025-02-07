Flagrant Ceasefire Violations: “Israeli” Warplanes Raid Several Regions in South, East Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

In a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, “Israeli” warplanes conducted on Friday a new raid on Baysarieh village in Saida District, South Lebanon.

Hours earlier, the “Israeli” occupation army has carried out a series of airstrikes against several areas in southern and eastern Lebanon.

“Israeli” warplanes launched multiple raids on the heights of the Mountain Range and an area in the Baalbek district of eastern Lebanon.

“Israeli” military aircraft launched a number of airstrikes on targets at the Iqlim al-Tuffah region in southern Lebanon at around 10:35 pm local time on Thursday.

According to local sources, “Israeli” airstrikes targeted the towns of Azzeh and Roumine and an area near Wadi al-Zahrani.

Moreover, “Israeli” fighter jets bombed Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon near the border with Syria.

Lebanon’s President Aoun has urged France to pressure “Israel” to halt violations of a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah and completely withdraw its forces from the southern areas of the country.

Prior to the airstrikes, “Israeli” aircraft conducted intensive low-altitude flights over the town of Rashaya and western Bekaa.

Additionally, they flew over the city of Hermel and northern Bekaa in eastern Lebanon. They were also seen over the capital Beirut and its suburbs.

Since the start of the agreement though, the occupation forces have been conducting near-daily attacks on Lebanon in violation of the ceasefire, including airstrikes across the Arab country.

On January 10, Lebanon complained to the UN Security Council over “Israeli” acts of aggression on agricultural lands and livestock in the southern part of the country in defiance of the truce agreement.