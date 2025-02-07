Netanyahu: KSA Has Lots of Land, Let It Create A Palestinian State!

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Prime Minister Netanyahu said Saudi Arabia could take forcibly displaced Palestinians in and create a Palestinian state on Saudi land.

Bibi’s remarks came in an interview with Channel 14 conducted during his Washington visit.

During their meeting, which was preceded by a press conference, Netanyahu and Trump reportedly discussed normalization with Saudi Arabia, and the “Israeli” PM said that normalization with Riyadh is not only feasible, but he "thinks it's going to happen."

Netanyahu emphasized during his Channel 14 interview that he would not sign an agreement with Saudi Arabia that would endanger the occupation, “Especially not a Palestinian state. After October 7? Do you know what that is? There was a Palestinian state, it was called Gaza. Gaza, led by Hamas, was a Palestinian state, and look what we got – the biggest massacre since the Holocaust.”

"The Saudis can create a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia; they have a lot of land over there," he said.

Saudi Arabia responded to Netanyahu's statements following his presser with Trump saying it would not consider normalization with "Israel" without a Palestinian state, adding in a Foreign Ministry statement that this position is unwavering released shortly after the Trump-Netanyahu conference.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” minister of military affairs Israel Katz on Thursday ordered the entity’s army to prepare a plan forcing the "voluntary departure" of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

The “Israeli” minister of military affairs orders the entity’s army to prepare a plan forcing the "voluntary departure" of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem on Thursday warned that Trump's plan is a "declaration of intent to occupy" the Palestinian territory.

The Palestinian resistance group called for "an urgent Arab summit to confront the displacement" of Palestinians from Gaza, Qassem said in a statement.

Hamas's spokesman condemned Trump's statements as "absolutely unacceptable".

"Gaza is for its people and they will not leave," Qassem said. "We call for the convening of an emergency Arab summit to confront the displacement project," he added.

"Trump's remarks about Washington taking control of Gaza amount to an open declaration of intent to occupy the territory," he said.

"We do not need any country to run the Gaza Strip and we do not accept replacing one occupation with another."

The United Nations warned that “any forced displacement of people would be tantamount to ethnic cleansing.”

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a speech to a UN committee that deals with the rights of Palestinians that “at its essence, the exercise of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people is about the right of Palestinians to simply live as human beings in their own land.”