Imam Khamenei: If the US Threatens Our Security, We Will Strike Back

Translate by Al-Ahed News

On the anniversary of the historic pledging allegiance of Air Force commanders with Imam Khomeini, known as the Homafaran Allegiance, which took place on February 8, 1979, a large number of commanders and staff from the Iranian Army Air Force and Air Defense Force met with Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, on February 7, 2025.

During this significant occasion, Imam Khamenei made a series of powerful remarks addressing the United States, reflecting Iran’s resolute stance on security and diplomacy.

Imam Khamenei emphasized that engaging in negotiations with the United States is neither wise, nor honorable, nor strategic.

Drawing from past experiences, he stated, "Negotiating with the United States is not smart, not wise, nor honorable, and experience has proven this," asserting that diplomatic engagements with the US have failed to yield any tangible or beneficial results for Iran.

The Leader also criticized the US for its arrogance in attempting to reshape global geopolitics. "The Americans sat down and began redrawing the map of the world on paper," Khamenei noted, dismissing it as mere rhetoric with no real substance or effect on the ground. This rhetoric was pointedly rejected by Imam Khamenei, who emphasized the impotence of such declarations.

Further, the Leader of the Revolution issued a direct threat in response to any US actions that might jeopardize Iran’s security. He warned that if the US were to threaten Iran’s security, Iran would reciprocate by threatening US security.

"If the U.S. threatens our security, we’ll respond by threatening its security," His Eminence stated.

Imam Khamenei continued to assert that the US consistently criticizes and threatens Iran, making baseless remarks and interfering in Iran’s internal and external matters.

His Eminence made it clear that Iran would not hesitate to defend its sovereignty. "They comment on us, talk about us, make remarks and threaten us. If they threaten us, we will threaten them in return. If they carry out their threat, we will act on ours. If they attack our nation's security, we will attack their security without hesitation."

In a final remark, Imam Khamenei recalled the nuclear deal, highlighting Iran's generous concessions, which were ultimately disregarded by the United States. He pointed out that despite Iran’s willingness to compromise, the US failed to adhere to the agreement, and former President Trump unilaterally canceled it.

"We made generous concessions in the nuclear deal, but the Americans did not adhere to it, and Trump cancelled it," Imam Khamenei said, underlining Iran's frustration with the US withdrawal.

The Leader’s statements reflect Iran’s unyielding commitment to its sovereignty and security, as well as its deep skepticism about engaging with the United States in future negotiations. His Eminence’s warnings send a clear message that any threat to Iran will be met with a decisive and unwavering response.