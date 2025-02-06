Iran Navy Combat Ship to Participate in Multinational Pakistan-Hosted Maritime Drills

By Staff, Agencies

A combat ship belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy will participate in the ninth edition of the multinational maritime exercises AMAN-25 hosted by Pakistan.

The ship, part of a delegation from the Iranian Navy, will depart for the Pakistani port of Karachi, where the drills will be held on February 7–11.

Pakistan had officially invited Iran to take part in the exercises during a recent visit by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri to Islamabad.

The drills will bring together ships, aircraft, special operations forces, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) marine teams, and observers from over 60 countries.

The multinational exercises will be held under the slogan “Together for Peace” aimed at highlighting the growing importance of maritime security in the Indian Ocean, a vital hub for global sea-borne trade and energy routes.

The biennial AMAN drills started in 2007 to promote regional cooperation and stability, as well as greater interoperability, and to display a united resolve against terrorism and crimes such as piracy.

For the first time, the AMAN Dialogue 2025 will take place alongside the exercises, providing a platform for navy chiefs, coast guards, and defense forces to exchange insights on maritime challenges and solutions.