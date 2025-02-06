US Refuses to Ensure Palestinians Can Stay in Gaza under Trump’s Plan

By Staff, Agencies

The White House has not confirmed if Palestinians in the Gaza Strip can continue their lives following Trump's controversial proposal to take control after relocating its entire population.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt denied a reporter's inquiry about Trump's territorial plans, stating she could not confirm whether Palestinians would be allowed to remain in the region.

“I can confirm that the President is committed to rebuilding Gaza and to temporarily relocating those who are there,” Leavitt said.

She added that the White House expects Jordan and Egypt to accept displaced Palestinians “temporarily.”

Leavitt also emphasized that the US will not fund reconstruction efforts in Gaza, a shift from Trump's previous remarks hinting at a large-scale nation-building initiative.

Trump proposed Washington take control of Gaza Strip, possibly with American troops, to create a "Riviera of the Middle East" and suggested displaced Palestinians might be resettled elsewhere.

The remarks triggered widespread condemnation globally, with Washington's European allies and Muslim countries rejecting the idea of displacing Palestinians.

Saudi Prince Turki al-Faisal, former intelligence head, defended Palestinians as legitimate immigrants, not illegal ones to be deported to other countries.

He highlighted that a significant portion of Gaza's population comprises refugees displaced during "Israeli" military actions in the 1948 and 1967 wars.

He argued that if Gaza relocation is necessary, individuals should be allowed to return to their original homes in Haifa, Jaffa, and other areas from which they were forcibly removed or expelled by "Israeli" forces.

His remarks came as Trump claimed that the Saudi-"Israeli" normalization agreement, part of the Abraham Accords, would soon be implemented.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its unwavering support for an independent Palestinian state with East al-Quds as its capital, stating it would not engage in any deal with "Tel Aviv."