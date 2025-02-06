’Israeli’ Army Planning Voluntary Departure of Gazans After Trump Proposal

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" minister of military affairs Israel Katz has ordered the entity’s army to prepare a plan forcing the "voluntary departure" of Palestinian from the Gaza Strip.

Katz’ instruction on Thursday followed President Donald Trump's contentious proposal to transfer Palestinians out of Gaza and have the US take over the war-ruined enclave.

"I have instructed the Army to prepare a plan to enable voluntary departure for Gaza residents," the "Israeli" minister said in a statement.

Katz instructed the "Israeli" army to prepare for the departure of Gaza residents to any country willing to accept them.

"The plan will include exit options through land crossings, as well as special arrangements for departure by sea and air," Katz added.

Katz said he welcomed "Trump's bold plan, which could allow a large portion of Gaza's population to relocate to various places around the world.”

Trump's Gaza proposal has been met with criticism from international rights groups and countries like Russia, China, and Germany, who fear it will lead to new suffering and hatred.

Meanwhile, Palestinians in Gaza have pledged to never leave the ruins of their homes in the coastal territory.

Samir Abu Basel, a father of five displaced from his house near Gaza's northern edge, believes Trump can go to hell with his ideas, money, and beliefs.

Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri criticized Trump's statement about taking over Palestinian territory, stating it was absurd and could ignite the region.

Despite signing a ceasefire agreement, "Israel" has continuously violated it through daily airstrikes, sniper attacks, and aid blockades—while Hamas has been committed to the deal.