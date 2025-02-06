Please Wait...

  1. Home

“Israel” Violates Gaza Ceasefire Again: New Palestinian Teenager Martyred
By Staff, Agencies

In a new breach to the ceasefire in Gaza, “Israeli” occupation opened fire on Palestinians and murdered a teenager in the southern Gaza Strip.

Hamza al-Hams, 13, was fatally shot by “Israeli” forces in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, a medical source at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis said Thursday.

Witnesses said he sustained injuries when he was shot by “Israeli” forces in the al-Awda region of Rafah. He was later transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

Earlier in the morning, two other Palestinians were martyred—one from “Israeli” army fire in the Shouka area east of Rafah, and another from wounds he had sustained on the first day of the ceasefire.

Amid the ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli troops are carrying out a destructive campaign in the West Bank, intentionally targeting Palestinian adolescents, children, and women every day. Since last October, more than 900 Palestinians have been martyred across the occupied West Bank in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers.

 

