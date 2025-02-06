“Israel” Quits UN Human Rights Council

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” has pledged to withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights Council [UNHRC], hours after the departure of the United States from the body. “Israeli” Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has accused the council of attacking a “democratic ‘country’ and propagating anti-Semitism.”

In a statement posted on X, the top diplomat criticized the UNHRC for allegedly disproportionately targeting “Israel” while paying less attention to human rights violations in other places.

The council “obsessively demonizes the one ‘democracy’ in the Middle East-‘Israel’,” Saar wrote, adding that “‘Israel’ will not accept this discrimination any longer!”

“Israel’s” announcement follows Washington’s withdrawal from the UNHRC on Tuesday. US President Donald Trump also left the body during his first term in 2018. Announcing the move, Trump also pledged to reevaluate Washington’s relationship with other UN agencies over their stance on “Israel” and alleged anti-American bias.

“Three UN organizations that deserve renewed scrutiny are the UNHRC; the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization [UNESCO]; and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East [UNRWA],” the executive order reads.

The action against the UN agencies came after Trump promised to “take over” and “own” Gaza and turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.” The US president made the remarks on Tuesday during a White House press conference with ‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is the first foreign leader to visit Trump during his new term.

The US leader has also reiterated his stance that the Palestinians living in Gaza should be resettled elsewhere and the whole enclave demolished and rebuilt, claiming the recent conflict has left it beyond repair.