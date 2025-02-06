Ethnic Cleansing Disguised As Diplomacy: Trump’s Palestinian ’Solution’

By Mohamad Hammoud

Donald Trump's presidency has been marked by a series of bold, often controversial, foreign policy decisions that challenged decades of established diplomatic norms. Nowhere was this more evident, and arguably more consequential, than in his approach to the “Israeli”-Palestinian conflict. His statements and actions have shown a disregard for Palestinian human rights and international law. Instead of working toward a fair resolution, he has attempted to erase the Palestinian struggle by supporting policies that strip them of their land, rights, and identity.

Gaza: A Resort or Ethnic Cleansing?

His recent remark about removing Palestinians from Gaza and turning it into a resort is just the latest example of his extreme and provocative rhetoric. This fits into a broader pattern of his actions, where he has repeatedly demonstrated that he views the Arab world only in terms of financial transactions rather than as people with legitimate rights and concerns.

Cementing Bias Toward “Israel”

Throughout his political career, Trump made several moves that solidified his bias toward “Israel” at the expense of Palestinians. He unilaterally recognized Occupied Al-Quds as the capital of “Israel” and moved the US embassy there, disregarding decades of international consensus. He also recognized “Israel’s” sovereignty over the Golan Heights, further legitimizing occupation. His so-called “deal of the century” was an attempt to force Palestinians into submission by offering economic incentives in exchange for surrendering their land. He openly suggested that “Israel” should take large portions of the West Bank, confirming his commitment to the marginalization of Palestinians. These moves were celebrated by “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the evangelical Christian community in the United States, who see “Israel” as having special status in their beliefs

Dangerous Rhetoric About Gaza

Trump’s recent statement about Gaza is particularly revealing. By proposing that Palestinians be removed and that Gaza be turned into a luxury resort, he is essentially suggesting that the best way to resolve the conflict is to eliminate Palestinians from their own homeland. This is not a peace plan; it is an endorsement of ethnic cleansing. It reflects his simplistic and destructive way of thinking—if there is no Palestine, then there is no Palestinian issue to resolve. This logic is dangerous and a direct violation of international law and human rights.

Transactional View of Arabs and Muslims

Beyond his stance on Palestine, Trump has shown blatant disregard for Arabs and Muslims. He has consistently reduced Gulf countries to wealthy oil states that exist to serve US financial and military interests. His own words confirm this attitude—he openly bragged about pressuring Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to buy American weapons, making it clear that he sees them as little more than sources of money. His policies, including the Muslim travel ban, further demonstrate his hostility toward Arabs and Muslims, treating them as threats rather than allies or partners.

Mental Fitness and Narcissism

Trump’s behavior and decision-making raise serious concerns about his mental state. His erratic speech, impulsive decisions, and narcissistic tendencies have been widely discussed. Numerous reports suggest he lacks the emotional and intellectual stability required for leadership, reflected in his reckless policies. Psychologists like Dr. Todd Grande have suggested that Trump displays behaviors consistent with grandiose narcissism. This is characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance, a relentless need for admiration, and a marked lack of empathy. The implications of such a personality trait for a leader holding immense power are profound. A narcissistic leader might see the world in terms of "winners" and "losers," prioritizing personal gain over diplomacy.

The Roots of Trump's Behavior

Mary L. Trump, the former president's niece and a clinical psychologist, offers a more in-depth analysis in her book, "Too Much and Never Enough." She argues that Donald Trump's lack of empathy stems from childhood experiences and that he likely meets the criteria for Narcissistic Personality Disorder. Such a diagnosis sheds light on the motivations behind his behavior. A leader with NPD might be driven by a need to assert dominance, dismiss opposing viewpoints, and manipulate situations to maintain a facade of control. His psychology might explain his bold proposals and disregard for the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, driven by ego and personal biases rather than genuine concern for peace.

Aligning with “Israel,” Alienating Others

Trump's statements and actions have pleased Netanyahu and the Evangelical community in the US, who see them as aligning with their beliefs. However, they have also alienated many Palestinians and international observers who view his approach as dismissive of Palestinian rights.

Conclusion: A Legacy of Division

In conclusion, Trump’s method of “solving” the Palestinian issue is not about achieving peace but about eliminating Palestinians altogether. His policies have consistently favored “Israel” at the expense of Palestinian rights, and his recent statement about Gaza reinforces this pattern. Furthermore, his broader attitude toward the Arab world proves he has no regard for their dignity or sovereignty—he sees them only as financial assets. With his history of erratic behavior and self-serving decisions, Trump remains one of the most dangerous figures in shaping US policy in the Middle East.