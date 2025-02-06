US: We’re Very Long Way away from Deploying Troops in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that President Donald Trump is a long way off from deploying American soldiers to Gaza.

On Tuesday, Trump proposed that the United States take control of the Gaza Strip, suggesting the area be redeveloped following the demolition of structures damaged during the 15-month aggression on Gaza.

He reiterated his earlier stance that Palestinians should be relocated to neighboring countries at those nations' expense. When questioned about the potential deployment of US troops to facilitate this plan, Trump stated he would “do what is necessary.”

The following day, War Secretary Pete Hegseth appeared on Fox News to clarify the president's remarks regarding the possibility of US military involvement in Gaza.

“I think we're a very long way from that,” the top military official replied, adding that “robust discussions” between Trump, so-called national security officials and allies would have to precede such a decision. “Israel” wants to “finish the job against Hamas” and get the captives back, and the US will help them do so, Hegseth said.

“What happens after that is a longer conversation… You don't want to have to use American boots at all if you don't have to,” he added.

“As he said, think outside the box,” Hegseth said in a nod to “Israeli” Prime Minister's statements about Trump’s thoughts on Gaza. “Recognize that you can, through these sort of discussions... also move the Overton window of what's possible,” Hegseth added.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu praised Trump for his unconventional thinking, adding that the US president’s decision on Gaza could “change history.”