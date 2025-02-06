Iran: New Drone Carrier Joins IRG Naval Fleet in Gulf

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s new homegrown drone carrier has joined the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps' naval fleet in the Gulf.

The drone carrier, Shahid Bahman Bagheri named after a martyred IRG commander, joined the force's naval fleet during a ceremony in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Thursday.

Equipped with a 180-meter-long runway, the Shahid Bagheri carrier serves as a mobile naval platform for drone and helicopter missions in the oceans.

It is capable of carrying several squadrons of unmanned aircraft, using various types of patrol and combat drones, launching and retrieving light and fast combat vessels, and carrying different kinds of combat and support choppers.

Speaking at the event, Commander of the IRG Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said it took two years to convert a commercial ship to the drone carrier.

"An operational range of 22,000 nautical miles enables the carrier to conduct missions for a whole year in distant waters without the need to refuel," he added.

Tangsiri also noted that the carrier can engage with various types of small aircraft and air defense missiles as it is equipped with short- and medium-range air defense systems, as well as intelligence equipment and a flight control tower.

In addition to detecting electronic signals, the carrier can further carry and employ guided subsurface vessels, along with long-range surface-to-surface cannons and cruise missiles.

Shahid Bagheri has specialized hospital and sports facilities, he said.

"The joining of this vessel to the IRG Navy fleet is an important step in increasing the defense and deterrence capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in distant waters and maintaining the security of the country's national interests."