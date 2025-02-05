Trump’s ’Gaza Takeover’ Plan Rejected by US Allies; Sparks Global Outrage

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump’s controversial suggestion to take over Gaza after relocating its entire population has been swiftly rejected by Washington’s allies and adversaries alike; and sparked global condemnation.

At a press conference, Trump, with "Israeli" PM Netanyahu, mentioned US potentially taking control of Gaza with American troops to develop a "Middle Eastern Riviera."

He earlier suggested that displaced Palestinians could be resettled elsewhere.

His remarks sparked global condemnation, with European allies, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt rejecting Palestinian displacement and advocating for a two-state solution.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry stated that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has affirmed the kingdom's position in a clear and explicit manner, preventing any interpretation under any circumstances.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called for a swift reconstruction of the territory "without the Palestinians leaving.”

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan rejected Trump's Gaza relocation proposal as unacceptable for the region, adding that “It is wrong to even bring it up for discussion.”

Foreign ministers from several European countries have also come out against Trump, saying relocation of Palestinians is against international law.

On his part, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said, "I want to be very clear on this: “Gaza is the land of Gazan Palestinians and they must stay in Gaza.”

"Gaza is part of the future Palestinian state Spain supports and has to coexist guaranteeing the Israeli state's prosperity and safety.”

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Baerbock warned that displacing Gaza civilians is unacceptable, illegal, and would cause more suffering and hatred.

In addition, France opposeed the forced displacement of Gaza's Palestinian population, seeing it as a violation of international law and hindrance to the two-state solution.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the need for Gazans to be allowed to return home, rebuild, and work towards a two-state solution.

Moreover, Russia and China rejected Gaza's resettlement, arguing that a two-state solution is the only viable solution for West Asia settlement.

In reference to Trump’s claim that the US would take over Gaza, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said “legitimate Palestinian rights are not negotiable.”

The UN Human Rights Office (UNHCR) warned Washington that any forcible transfer in or deportation of people from occupied territory breaches international law.