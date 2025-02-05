FBI Agents Investigating Jan. 6 Riot Sue Trump’s Justice Dept. Amid Rising Retaliation Concerns

By Staff, Agencies

Two groups of FBI agents have sued the US Justice Department over efforts to compile a list of employees involved in investigating Donald Trump’s supporters who stormed the US Capitol in 2021.

The agents filed two lawsuits on Tuesday, seeking an immediate halt to the collection and dissemination of the names of investigators who participated in the probes.

1,500 Trump supporters were released from jail following clemency, causing concern among FBI agents for potential retaliation and safety threats.

The Justice Department requested FBI employees' names, offices, and titles for investigations and requested them to fill out a detailed questionnaire detailing their roles.

The FBI provided personnel details but warned against revealing their identities, fearing retribution from Trump's supporters.

Emil Bove, Trump's former Deputy Attorney General, announced that Justice Department appointees will review the information to determine if any "personnel actions" are necessary.

On Friday, Bove fired eight top FBI officials and 17 prosecutors who had worked on criminal cases related to the Capitol attack.

The push for retribution is fueled by escalating political threats and violence, including threats to judges and prosecutors handling Trump's legal cases.

Trump defended Capitol Hill attack as "the greatest movement in our history," referring to the protest against the 2020 election certification of Joe Biden.