Moroccan Activist Awaits Verdict for Protesting US Arms Shipments to ’Tel Aviv’

By Staff, Agencies

An Irish human rights organization has condemned the criminalization of a Moroccan pro-Palestinian activist sentenced to one year in jail for peacefully protesting US support for "Israeli" genocide in Gaza.

Front Line Defenders appealed on X as Ismail Lghazaoui from BDS awaits a final verdict from the Casablanca Court of Appeals for charges related to online incitement.

The group demands his immediate release and an end to targeting pro-Palestinian activists in Morocco, violating their rights.

Moroccan police arrested Lghazaoui in October 2024 during a demonstration against US support for "Israeli" genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, amidst protests in Casablanca.

The trial of Lghazaoui was postponed several times after his arrest.

Casablanca Court of First Instance sentenced Lghazaoui to one year in jail and $500 fine for inciting violence, urging public blockade on US embassy for providing weapons to "Israel."

BDS Morocco criticized the prosecutor for not specifying Lghazaoui's alleged crime, rendering the prosecution legally invalid.

The Casablanca Court of Appeals is set to issue the final verdict against Lghazaoui on February 5.

"We condemn this arbitrary ruling and consider it a punishment for Ismail Lghazaoui's solidarity with the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights," said the pro-Palestine group.