Greenland Bans Foreign Political Donations Amid Trump’s Interest in Island’s Resources

By Staff, Agencies

Greenland’s parliament has banned political parties from receiving contributions "from foreign or anonymous contributors", ahead of its upcoming parliamentary elections and in response to US President Donald Trump’s interest in acquiring the island.

"The bill must be seen in light of the geopolitical interests in Greenland and the current situation, where representatives of an allied great power have expressed interest in taking over and controlling Greenland," the document stated.

"The country is particularly vulnerable to attempts to influence its elections and political decision-making processes," it added.

The Arctic Island legislation, passed to protect the island's political integrity, limits individual contributions to 20,000 kroner, ensuring its mineral-rich status.

Before taking office in January, Trump did not rule out the use of military force to seize control of Greenland, calling it vital to US security.

A recent opinion poll, however, shows the vast majority of Greenland’s population rejects any possibility of their ancestral land becoming part of the US.

Greenland, the largest island in the world and an autonomous Danish territory with its own parliament, has consistently relied on Copenhagen for security.

Denmark, a founding member of NATO and a longtime US ally, also hosts a large US military base in Greenland.

"Greenland is ours," Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede stated late last year. "We are not for sale and will never be for sale."

Earlier, a member of Denmark’s parliament representing Greenland warned about foreign meddling in the resource-rich island's affairs.