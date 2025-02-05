Hamas Slams Trump Dangerous Gaza Plan: Adds Fuel to Fire

By Staff, Agencies

The Gaza Strip-based Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has strongly condemned as incendiary US President Donald Trump’s remarks concerning Washington’s plan to “own” Gaza.

"These remarks are hostile to our people and our cause,” the group said in a statement on Wednesday, referring to the Palestinian cause of liberation from “Israeli” occupation and aggression.

Such comments “will not serve stability in the region, and will only add fuel to the fire.”

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday alongside “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump had said the United States would oversee clearing up of destroyed buildings, removing of unexploded ordnance, and “resettling” of Palestinians elsewhere.

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We’ll own it," he had noted, saying that Washington could even deploy troops to the territory.

Hamas, however, asserted, “We will not allow any country in the world to occupy our land or impose guardianship over our great Palestinian people.”

It also urged the US administration to retract the statements, calling them irresponsible and in contradiction with the international law and the rights of the Palestinian nation.

Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas official, meanwhile, characterized Trump’s comments as “ridiculous and absurd.”

Speaking to Reuters, he reiterated the movement’s warning that such ideas would only fuel further instability in the region.

Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif al-Qanoua also responded to Trump's proposal, calling it a “failed attempt to eliminate the Palestinian cause.”

He pointed out that the Palestinian people had already endured immense suffering, but had stood firm against “Israeli” occupation.

"A people who have stood firm for 15 months against the most criminal army, and who have thwarted attempts at forced displacement, will remain steadfast in their land and will not accept any displacement plans no matter the cost," he said.

Additionally, Hamas Political Bureau member Izzat al-Rishq stated "Gaza is not a shared land for any party to decide control over it."

He further rejected any proposed solution that would not address the core issue of ending the “Israeli” occupation of Palestinian territories and ensuring realization of the rights of the Palestinian people.

"Any solution must be based on ending the occupation and securing the rights of the Palestinian people, and not based on the mindset of a real estate dealer or the logic of power and dominance," Rishq said.