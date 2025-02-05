Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Iran: Air Defense System, S-300 Work in Tandem in Military Drills

Iran: Air Defense System, S-300 Work in Tandem in Military Drills
folder_openIran access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian military forces employed the homegrown Bavar 373 and the S-300 air defense missile systems in an exercise to bring down high-altitude targets.

On the final day of the second stage of the large-scale war game on Wednesday, the Iranian air defenses utilized the Bavar 373 and the S-300 missile systems integrated into the nationwide air defense network.

Operating in tandem, the two air defense missile systems detected and detonated high-altitude targets.

On February 2, the Defense Ministry unveiled an upgraded version of ‘Bavar 373’ air defense missile system, whose launcher stations have been equipped with separate radar sets that provide detection and tracking of targets as well as fire control, allowing each launcher to act independently without reliance on a central radar.

Iranian military technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran: Air Defense System, S-300 Work in Tandem in Military Drills

Iran: Air Defense System, S-300 Work in Tandem in Military Drills

2 hours ago
Iran to Trump: Another Maximum Pressure, New Defeat for Washington

Iran to Trump: Another Maximum Pressure, New Defeat for Washington

4 hours ago
A Nation Rekindled: The Spark of Revolution

A Nation Rekindled: The Spark of Revolution

4 hours ago
Iran Launches Main Phase of New Air Defense Drill 

Iran Launches Main Phase of New Air Defense Drill 

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 05-02-2025 Hour: 04:11 Beirut Timing

whatshot