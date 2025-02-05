Saudi Arabia: No Normalization with ‘Israel’ without Independent Palestinian State

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi Arabia has reiterated its unwavering support for Palestinians, underscoring its “non-negotiable” stance that Riyadh will not normalize relations with the “Israeli” entity without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that the kingdom’s position would remain “firm” after US President Donald Trump claimed during a meeting with “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House that Riyadh was not demanding a Palestinian state in return for normalization with Tel Aviv.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s position on the establishment of a Palestinian state is firm and unwavering,” the statement said.

“His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, clearly and unequivocally reaffirmed this stance during his speech at the opening of the first session of the ninth term of the Shura Council on September 18, 2024.”

The statement recalled that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had reiterated the kingdom’s commitment during the Arab-Islamic Summit held in Riyadh on November 11, 2024, stressing the need for a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders and an end to the “Israeli” occupation of Palestinian territories.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emphasizes that this unwavering position is non-negotiable and not subject to compromises. Achieving lasting and just peace is impossible without the Palestinian people obtaining their legitimate rights in accordance with international resolutions, as has been previously clarified to both the former and current US administrations," the statement said.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry also rejected any actions that undermine Palestinian rights, including “Israel’s” illegal settlement expansion, land annexation and any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their homeland.

The statement called on the international community to take decisive action to alleviate the dire humanitarian conditions faced by the Palestinian people, who continue to stand resilient in defense of their land and rights.