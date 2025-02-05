CIA Offers Buyouts to Entire Staff to Align with Trump Priorities

By Staff, Agencies

The US Central Intelligence Agency [CIA] extended buyout offers to its entire workforce on Tuesday, according to The Wall Street Journal, making it the first intelligence agency to join in on President Donald Trump’s federal employee redundancy program.

The offer tells federal employees that they can quit their jobs and receive roughly eight months of pay and benefits, and up until Tuesday, it had not been made available to most national security roles in an apparent cognizance of their critical function to the security of the nation.

CNN reported, citing a source, CIA Director John Ratcliffe personally decided he also wanted the CIA to be involved.

The agency has also frozen hiring for candidates with conditional job offers, the report stated, citing an aide to CIA Director John Ratcliffe, who also indicated that some frozen offers may be revoked if applicants do not align with the agency’s revised priorities, particularly targeting drug cartels, supporting Trump’s trade policies, and countering China.

Even as the offer was sent to the entire workforce at the agency, it was not immediately clear whether all would be allowed to take it. Some specific occupations and areas of expertise appear likely to be restricted, one of the sources familiar with the offer said.

According to Ratcliffe's spokesperson, the move is part of an effort to "ensure the CIA workforce is responsive to the Administration’s national security priorities" and "part of a holistic strategy to infuse the Agency with renewed energy."

CNN reported that Trump and his allies have, at various times, accused CIA intelligence officers of being part of a "deep state" working against him.