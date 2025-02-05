US Lawmakers Bash Trump’s Gaza Takeover Plan: He Lost It

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump’s stunning proposal to “take ownership” of Gaza after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere has sparked widespread criticism, even in Washington, with US lawmakers decrying his so-called plan as "ethnic cleansing".

Muslim Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib condemned Trump’s remarks, saying he is “openly calling for ethnic cleansing” in the besieged territory.

“He’s perfectly fine cutting off working Americans from federal funds" while the funding to the "Israeli" entity continues flowing, she added.

Trump said the US would take over the war-ravaged Gaza Strip and develop it economically after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere, adding that it will be something that the entire West Asia region “can be very proud of.”

The announcement followed Trump's shock proposal for the permanent resettlement of more than two million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries earlier in the day and calling the blockaded territory a "demolition site."

He also said Palestinians would "love" to leave their embattled homeland in Gaza and live elsewhere if given an option.

Democratic US Senator Chris Murphy said in a post on X, “He’s totally lost it. A US invasion of Gaza would lead to the slaughter of thousands of US troops and decades of war in the Middle East. It’s like a bad, sick joke.”

He further noted that Trump’s comments were intended to distract the media and people “from the real story – the billionaires seizing government to steal from regular people.”