USAID Staff Worldwide Put on Leave as Part of Trump’s Purge

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump's administration announced on Friday, all directly hired USAID employees will be put on leave and recalled from abroad, in a significant overhaul that would uproot thousands of personnel's lives.

A statement on the agency's website which had been suspended since the weekend read, "On Friday, February 7, 2025, at 11:59 pm [EST] all USAID direct hire personnel will be placed on administrative leave globally."

However, according to the statement, employees overlooking critical functions, key leadership roles, and specially designated programs were exempt from the relocation.

USAID employs over 10,000 people, with nearly two-thirds working abroad, according to the Congressional Research Service [CRS]. The agency operates in more than 60 country and regional missions.

For its overseas personnel, Washington was coordinating a plan with the State Department to facilitate their return to the United States within 30 days, covering travel expenses. The announcement also stated that USAID leadership would review exceptions on an individual basis, considering personal hardships or concerns related to mobility and safety.

In a parallel context, Billionaire Elon Musk, who is leading Trump's initiative to reduce the size of the federal government, provided an update on the effort Monday, stating that they are working to dismantle the US foreign aid agency, USAID.

Earlier in the day, Musk publicly claimed that President Donald Trump had agreed to shut down USAID. On X, Musk reiterated his position, calling USAID a "criminal organization" and a "nest of radical left-wing Marxists who hate America."

The move is part of a broader effort by Musk, who is leading Trump's government cost-cutting initiative, aimed at reducing federal spending and eliminating programs deemed unnecessary. During a discussion on X alongside former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Republican Senators Joni Ernst and Mike Lee, Musk emphasized that dismantling USAID was a priority under Trump's agenda.

"It's beyond repair," Musk said, adding that Trump fully supports its shutdown.